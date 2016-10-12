FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
FOREX-Dollar pressured by sterling's rebound from selloff
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 12, 2016 / 12:45 AM / 10 months ago

FOREX-Dollar pressured by sterling's rebound from selloff

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Pound seen aided by Bloomberg report on May's Brexit plan

* DXY slips from 7-month highs hit on rate hike expectations

TOKYO, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The dollar slumped in early Asian trading on Wednesday, pressured by sterling's partial rebound from its dramatic losses in the previous session.

The pound was up 1.4 percent at $1.2287, after tumbling as low as $1.2086 on Tuesday, heading towards last Friday's 31-year low of $1.1450 hit as investors feared the impact on Britain from quitting the European Union.

Sterling benefited from a Bloomberg report that British Prime Minister Theresa May has accepted that Parliament should be allowed to vote on her Brexit plan.

"May will accept voting at the Parliament, which is giving the pound a short-term boost, but I'm not sure it's long-lasting," said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief currency strategist at Mizuho Securities in Tokyo.

"It's latest fall was too much and too rapid, so it's natural to see some rebound," he said. "It seems the dollar's weakness against sterling today is affecting the other dollar currency pairs as well, which is also natural."

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six major rivals, slipped 0.2 percent to 97.533 after rising as high as 97.758 on Tuesday, its loftiest peak since March.

The dollar edged down 0.1 percent to 103.40 yen, while the euro was steady at $1.1054, recovering from a dip as low as $1.1049, its deepest nadir since early August.

The dollar had been on an upswing due to rising expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve would raise interest rates as early as this year, with markets pricing in around a 70 percent chance of a hike in December.

Investors awaited the minutes of the Federal Reserve Open Market Committee's September meeting, scheduled to be released later on Wednesday, as well as U.S. retail sales data on Friday, for clues as to how close the U.S. central bank is coming to hiking interest rates.

The dollar has also benefited as Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton widened her lead in opinion polls over Republican rival Donald Trump.

Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Eric Meijer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.