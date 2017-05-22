* Euro net long positioning rises to highest in over 3
years-IMM
* Asian investors monitor N Korean situation after missile
launch
TOKYO May 22 The dollar struggled to push ahead
on Monday, holding near six-month lows against a basket of
currencies as investors assessed the impact of U.S. political
turmoil and a resurgent euro.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a
basket of six major rivals, inched up 0.1 percent from Friday's
late U.S. levels to 97.235. But it was hovering not far
from the previous session's 97.080, which was its lowest since
Nov. 9.
Asian investors continued to monitor the situation on the
Korean peninsula, after North Korea fired a ballistic missile
into waters off its east coast on Sunday, its second missile
test in a week. South Korea said the launch dashed hopes for
Seoul's new liberal government's aim for peace between the
neighbours.
Pyongyang said on Monday it has successfully tested an
intermediate-range ballistic missile, indicating further
advances in the ability to hit U.S. targets.
Against its perceived safe-haven Japanese counterpart, the
dollar added 0.2 percent to 111.43 yen, though the latest
developments in North Korea did not give the yen much of a lift.
"If there's some escalation of the situation, we would
likely see the yen rise," said Ayako Sera, senior market
economist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust.
"But the main story for the markets is dollar weakness due
to the U.S. political situation, and also the recent strength of
the euro," she said.
The euro inched down 0.1 percent to $1.196 after
rising to a six-month high of $1.1212 on Friday.
Net long positioning on the euro rose to its highest in more
than three years in the week ended May 16, according to
calculations by Reuters and Commodity Futures Trading Commission
data released on Friday.
Recent economic improvement in the euro zone have raised
market expectations the European Central Bank will tone down
its dovish language at its next Governing Council meeting next
month.
At the same time, U.S. President Donald Trump, now on a trip
to the Middle East, left behind political drama in Washington
that some fear could derail his administration's promises of tax
reform and fiscal stimulus.
Trump's budget proposal, set to be unveiled on Tuesday, will
include cuts to Medicaid and propose changes to other assistance
programs for low-income citizens, the Washington Post reported
on Sunday.
Uproar over Trump's recent firing of FBI Director James
Comey, who was overseeing an investigation into possible links
between the president's team and Russia, has pressured the
dollar. A current White House official is a significant person
of interest in the law enforcement investigation of possible
ties between Trump's campaign and Russia, the Washington Post
said on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.
Investors were also focused on the likelihood the U.S.
Federal Reserve would raise interest rates next month. Several
central bank policymakers are due to speak this week, and the
Fed on Wednesday will publish minutes of its May meeting, which
preceded the most recent political turmoil.
The second reading of first-quarter U.S. gross domestic
product will be released on Friday and is expected to be revised
up from a preliminary estimate of annual growth of 0.7 percent.
That would be the weakest growth in three years but which many
economists see as a blip.
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)