FOREX-Euro pegged back by prospects of negative inflation euro zone reading

* Subdued price pressures keeps pressure on ECB

* Dollar back near 120.00 yen, off low around 119.24

* Yellen to make remarks at conference at 1900 GMT

By Anirban Nag

LONDON, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The euro fell across the board early on Wednesday as investors focused on the prospect of a negative euro zone inflation reading that would boost expectations of further asset purchases by the European Central Bank.

Traders say that while the ECB is more focused on inflation expectations and inclined to look through temporary falls in the headline rate, a negative shock would reinforce some key policymakers’ fears about tightening financial conditions caused by the firmer euro.

Euro zone flash inflation for September is due at 0900 GMT and is expected to show annual inflation fell to zero from 0.1 percent in August, still far below the ECB’s target of around 2 percent for inflation. Both German and Spanish inflation data fell short of expectations on Tuesday.

The euro fell 0.3 percent to $1.1215, and was down against the British pound and the yen, hurt in part by weak German retail sales for August.

For the quarter, though, it has eked out gains against the dollar, mainly because investors have unwound euro-funded carry trades in riskier assets and emerging currencies.

“The market is expecting a weak euro zone inflation reading, especially after yesterday’s German data,” said Alvin Tan, currency strategist at Societe Generale. “A negative number will undoubtedly put pressure on the ECB to ease further.”

Meanwhile, demand for the safe-haven yen waned as global stocks steadied from a rout and some semblance of calm returned to markets, although traders said month-end and quarter-end flows meant volatility is likely to remain a feature.

The dollar fetched 120 yen, up 0.2 percent on the day, having turned around from a low of 119.24. The yen showed limited reaction to data showing Japan’s industrial output fell unexpectedly in August.

The yen has been a winner this quarter with investors unsettled by worries about slower Chinese economic growth, the health of the global economy and uncertainty over the timing of a hike in U.S. interest rates. A meltdown in Glencore shares on Monday highlighted jittery nerves, although shares in the Swiss-based trader and miner managed a rebound on Tuesday.

Traders said U.S. nonfarm payrolls due on Friday could help strengthen, or weaken, the case for a 2015 lift-off and set the tone for the dollar.

The market will also be keeping an eye on Fed Chair Janet Yellen, who is due to give welcome remarks at a conference at 1900 GMT on Wednesday, though no Q&A session is planned.

“If she wants to clarify anything, post this bout of risk-aversion, then she may tweak the message from last (Thursday),” said Emma Lawson, senior currency strategist at National Australia Bank.

On Thursday, a week after the Fed delayed a long-anticipated rate hike because of recent turmoil in financial markets, Yellen said she still expects the U.S. central bank to begin raising interest rates later this year. (Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Catherine Evans)