RPT-FOREX-Dollar on firmer footing before Fed outcome

* Dollar index rises as markets await Fed review

* BOJ’s Kuroda says deeper negative rates possible

* Sterling at 2-week low on “Brexit” concerns, UK budget eyed

By Anirban Nag

LONDON, March 16 (Reuters) - The dollar climbed against a basket of currencies and was up nearly 0.5 percent against the yen on Wednesday, as investors positioned for fresh guidance from the Federal Reserve on when interest rates are likely to rise.

The dollar index rose 0.3 percent to 96.916, pulling further away from one-month low of 95.938 set last Friday. It was higher against the yen at 113.70 while the euro was 0.3 percent lower at $1.10775.

No policy action is expected from the Fed, but the market will be sensitive to any guidance on when it might deliver its next hike in interest rates. Any signal that there is more than one hike in store this year will be positive for the greenback. Conversely, anything dovish could keep the dollar pinned down.

Interest rate futures are pricing in about a 50 percent chance of quarter point hike in June. The focus will also be on the Fed’s forecasts for future rises, or dot plot, which is still mapping for four rate hikes until December.

“I am expecting them to be slightly more hawkish, given calmer stock markets, higher oil prices and a recent tick up in inflation in the U.S.,” said Niels Christensen, currency strategist at Nordea. “They should signal a rate hike in June and that should see the dollar edge up.”

Traders said the dollar was also being boosted against the yen by comments from the Bank of Japan chief and better risk appetite, with European stock markets opening higher.

BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday that there is room to slash interest rates to around minus 0.5 percent, countering growing suspicion that public criticism over January’s decision to adopt negative rates would prevent him from pursuing the policy.

On Tuesday, the BOJ skipped a chance to expand its massive asset-buying programme even as it offered a bleaker view of the economy. Some traders said the combination cast a shadow on risk sentiment, which perversely bolstered demand for the safe-haven yen.

Speculation is also rising that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe may delay a planned tax hike next year, as he organises a series of meetings with noted economists who advocate fiscal spending.

Meanwhile, sterling fell to a two-week low of $1.4085 , retreating from Friday’s one-month high of $1.4437, driven by a poll that showed Britain could leave the European Union in a June referendum.

Investors await a jobs and wages report at 0930 GMT and then the UK budget from Chancellor George Osborne at around mid-day. He is widely expected to announce further public spending cuts as the economy slows.

Morgan Stanley analysts said in a note that aggressive fiscal tightening could impact sterling.

"It would impose more pro-cyclical fiscal constraints, weakening the already sluggish economy further, and it would darken the referendum outlook," they said. (additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by)