7 months ago
Euro hits one-month high on ECB bond buying split
January 12, 2017 / 1:03 PM / 7 months ago

Euro hits one-month high on ECB bond buying split

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The euro hit a one month high of $1.0683 on Thursday after minutes from the European Central Bank's last meeting revealed a few policymakers had not backed an extension of its mass bond buying prgramme.

"A few members could not support either of the two options that had been proposed, while welcoming the scaling down of purchases," the minutes showed.

The ECB's board had tabled plans to either extend purchases until December at 60 billion euros per month or until September at 80 billion euros. The former option was eventually adopted. (Reporting by Marc Jones)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
