FOREX-Growth currencies end winning streak, pound boosted by M&A deal

By Anirban Nag

LONDON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Currencies linked to Chinese growth like the Australian and New Zealand dollars fell for the first time in over a week on Tuesday, after trade data from China reinforced a view that the world’s second largest economy was losing momentum.

In the European session, sterling was in the limelight, benefiting from a huge brewery deal that is likely to bolster the currency in the short term. It rose to hit its highest in nearly three weeks against the dollar after SABMiller accepted a takeover proposal from Anheuser-Busch InBev , in a deal worth 68 billion pounds.

Data on Tuesday showed Chinese imports fell 20 percent in the year through September, highlighting falling demand in the country and putting pressure on Beijing to roll out further stimulus measures.

The data dragged the Australian dollar from a two-month high, to trade 0.7 percent lower at $0.7312. The New Zealand dollar was also down 0.4 percent at $0.6690.

“The sharp drop in Chinese imports don’t augur well for Australia and hence we are seeing the Australian dollar come under pressure,” said Manuel Oliveri, currency strategist at Credit Agricole, London.

China is a huge export market for Australia and the Australian dollar is used as a proxy for investments to China.

The Australian dollar also tumbled 0.8 percent against the Japanese currency, to 87.63 yen.

The yen benefited from a flight to safety as stocks fell, while the dollar languished at three-week lows against a basket of currencies as expectations faded that the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates this year.

“The general consensus seems to be for stronger yen, but there’s no event on the horizon that’s going to knock it out of its range for the moment,” said Bart Wakabayashi, head of foreign exchange for State Street Global Markets in Tokyo.

The dollar index, which tracks the U.S. currency against a basket of six major counterparts, hit a three-week low of 94.596. Against the yen, the dollar was down about 0.3 percent at 119.72 yen, while the euro rose to $1.14025 , a three-week peak.

Sterling rose to $1.5388, its highest since Sept. 22, having traded at $1.5320 just before the SABMiller/InBev deal was announced. Traders have been positioning for the deal, which has dragged on for sometime. But on Tuesday, after repeated rebuttals, AB InBev said it was willing in principle to pay 44 pounds in cash per SABMiller share.

“These kind of deal have a very short term impact on the currency,” said Credit Agricole Oliveri. (Additional reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Catherine Evans)