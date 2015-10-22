FOREX-Euro softer, focus on whether Draghi will talk down currency

(Releads after ECB decision, adds quote)

* Euro broadly lower with ECB expected to be dovish

* Focus on Draghi after ECB keeps policy ultra-loose

* Sterling takes heart from booming UK retail sales

By Anirban Nag

LONDON, Oct 22 (Reuters) - The euro hit a one-month low against the British pound on Thursday after the European Central Bank kept policy unchanged as expected, with the focus turning to whether ECB President Mario Draghi will try to talk down the currency.

Speculation on how far the ECB could go towards signalling an extension or expansion of its quantitative easing has dominated currency trading this week, but there was little conviction that it would spur a strong move in the euro.

The euro was down 0.2 percent at $1.1320 and 0.5 percent lower against the pound at 73.15 pence. The common currency was also down 0.3 percent against the yen at 135.51 yen.

At its meeting at Malta, the ECB left interest rates unchanged, holding them at record lows as it prints money to lift the economy and raise inflation. The ECB cut rates to rock-bottom levels over a year ago and has repeatedly said they have hit “the lower bound”.

“If Draghi shrugs off the need for further stimulus then we could see it head back into the resistance region between $1.14 and $1.15,” said Craig Erlam, senior currency analyst at OANDA, a foreign exchange broker.

The euro is up more than 8 percent against the dollar since the ECB began its bond-buying programme in March, complicating the central bank’s fight to boost inflation, which is anchored near zero, and economic growth.

With inflation expectations also subdued, investors will be on the watch whether Draghi prepares the ground for more easing or even a deposit rate cut deeper into negative territory.

“Can Draghi push the euro or euro yields much lower in today’s ECB meeting? We think he will sound dovish, but will struggle to do so,” Deutsche Bank strategist George Saravelos said in a note to clients.

Reuters polling puts the median probability of the ECB extending its 1 trillion euro programme beyond its current end date of September 2016 at 70 percent. The same poll saw a 40 percent chance that the ECB would increase its monthly purchases over the next six months.

Saravelos argued that the extension of the programme is already largely priced in, as is 5 basis points worth of a further cut in the bank’s deposit rate. He said Draghi was unlikely to deliver any of that on Thursday.

Meanwhile, sterling hit one-month highs after data showed British retail sales grew at the fastest rate in almost two years last month, boosted by beer sales linked to the Rugby World Cup.

Sterling rose to $1.5510 after the data, its strongest since Sept. 22, before edging down to $1.5470, to leave the pound a third of a percent up on the day. (Additional reporting by Patrick Graham; Editing by Catherine Evans)