FOREX-ECB caution drives traders to buy back euro vs dollar

* Dollar index slips after closing in on 12-1/2-yr peak

* Traders take profits from crowded euro-short positions

* Aussie, Kiwi gain after RBA stands pat

* Moody’s economist says Fed to put up with dollar strength

By Jemima Kelly

LONDON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The dollar fell from an 8-1/2-month high on Tuesday as traders bought back the euro, reckoning a significant amount of further monetary easing had already been priced into the single currency ahead of Thursday’s European Central Bank meeting.

Antipodean currencies were the biggest gainers from the dollar’s weakness in developed markets, with the Aussie hitting its highest in five weeks and the Kiwi climbing over 1 percent, after the Reserve Bank of Australia declined to cut interest rates further.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major peers, climbed as high as 100.31 on Monday, within a whisker of a 12-1/2-year high of 100.39 hit in March, though it was 0.3 percent lower on Tuesday at 99.899.

Buying the dollar against the euro has been one of the most crowded trades since ECB President Mario Draghi signalled in October that the central bank would unleash more stimulus at its policy meeting on Thursday.

That makes a sharp contrast to the Federal Reserve, which has signalled a strong inclination to raise U.S. rates this month.

Commerzbank currency strategist Thulan Nguyen, in Frankfurt, said the dollar move lower on Tuesday was mainly a technical correction in an environment of relatively stretched dollar positioning, but that rates would rise further only slowly, meaning the greenback did not have that much higher to climb.

“There is no case for much further dollar strengthening because the lift-off in December is pretty much priced in,” she said. “(And) quite a lot of measures are already priced into the euro, which is why it has weakened over the last couple of weeks, and why (the dollar) is now stalling.”

Moody’s Analytics Chief Economist Mark Zandi told Reuters the Fed would put up with further, but not unlimited, dollar appreciation.

“The Fed realise that the dollar will continue to appreciate,” he said. “Another 5 percent next year would be fine on a trade-weighted basis but much more than that and it will affect their ability to speed things up in 2017.”

The euro rose 0.4 percent to $1.0605, up from a 7-1/2-month low of $1.05575 touched on Monday. Last month, it suffered a 4.0 percent drop - its worst in eight months.

The New Zealand dollar jumped over 1 percent to a one-month high of $0.6660, while the Aussie gained 0.9 percent to trade as high as $0.7292.

Two manufacturing surveys from China highlighted continued sluggishness in the world’s second-largest economy, which could prompt more stimulus.

The Chinese yuan eased 0.3 percent after the International Monetary Fund admitted the Chinese currency to its benchmark Special Drawing Rights basket. (Addititional reporting by Patrick Graham in London, Hideyuki Sano in Tokyo and Ian Chua in Sydney; Editing by Alison Williams)