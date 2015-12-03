FOREX-Crowded short euro positions put pressure on Draghi to deliver

* Euro near 7-1/2-month low ahead of ECB

* Dollar hits 12-1/2-year high after Yellen comments

* QE extension and expansion, interest rate cut expected from ECB

* Risk of euro rebound seen if no negative surprise

By Jemima Kelly

LONDON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The euro fell back towards a 7-1/2-month low on Thursday, with investors expecting a significant expansion of an already huge stimulus programme in the euro zone, putting pressure on the head of the European Central Bank to deliver.

The divergence in monetary policy between the euro and dollar was highlighted anew on Wednesday, when U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen hinted at a rate hike later this month, saying she was “looking forward” to lift-off.

Yellen’s hawkish comments sent the greenback soaring to a 12-1/2-year high against a basket of six major peers, while the single currency slipped to $1.0550, its lowest level since mid-April.

The ECB meets on Thursday and is expected to deliver a cocktail of measures that could include a further deposit rate cut as well as extension of its 1.1 trillion euro asset-buying programme.

Morgan Stanley’s European head of G10 FX strategy in London, Ian Stannard, said markets were now expecting such aggressive further easing that it would be tricky for ECB President Mario Draghi to drive the single currency down straight away. It has already fallen over 7 percent since the ECB’s last meeting.

“We’ve seen time and time again that Draghi has been able to surprise the market, and if he’s able to do that today then yes, I think the euro can continue to go lower,” Stannard said. “But if he’s unable to do that, because expectations have just moved so far, there is the potential for a short-term rebound.”

Some market players think that there is a chance of short-covering in the near term as selling the euro has been such an obvious strategy for investors.

“The market has been discussing this for more than a month so I would think any easing steps it may take today are already priced in and the euro could rise,” said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief currency strategist at Mizuho Securities in Tokyo.

Data released on Wednesday showing U.S. private employers added a larger-than-expected 217,000 jobs in November boded well for Friday’s non-farm payrolls data, easing concerns sparked by a soft U.S. manufacturing data on Tuesday, and further boosting the dollar.

Against the yen, the greenback rose 0.2 percent on Thursday to 123.49, close to a three-month high of 123.77 yen. The euro traded around a third of a percent lower than late U.S. levels, at $1.0578. (Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano in Tokyo)