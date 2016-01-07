FOREX-Yen extends rally as yuan weakens further

* PBOC set yuan 0.5 pct lower than Wednesday

* China’s FX reserves register record annual decline

* Aussie dollar falls further on China worries

* Euro rebounds versus yen, dollar after FOMC minutes (Updates market action, changes dateline, previous LONDON)

By Richard Leong

NEW YORK, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Investors unnerved by the global market rout due to fears about a weakening yuan and the Chinese economy piled into the yen on Thursday, sending it to the strongest levels against the dollar in over four months.

The uncertainty on China led traders to sell the Australian dollar, which is seen as a proxy on Chinese growth, pushing it to its lowest since September versus the greenback and the yen .

“The yen seems to be the only place to go to,” said Ellis Phifer, senior market strategist at Raymond James in Memphis, Tennessee.

A fresh safe-haven dash into the yen was spurred by a further weakening of the Chinese currency, a move that is seen as an attempt to stimulate the world’s second biggest economy.

The People’s Bank of China set its official yuan midpoint rate 0.5 percent weaker than Wednesday. That was the biggest daily decline since last August, when Beijing abruptly devalued the yuan by almost 2 percent.

“The lower yuan fixing probably signifies greater risks to the Chinese economy than we know of, leading to risk-off trades,” said Jeremy Stretch, head of currency strategy at CIBC World Markets in London.

Global stock markets were deep in the red, rattled by the Chinese market, which plunged 7 percent at one point, leading to a nation-wide trading halt for the second time this week.

Chinese foreign exchange reserves, the world’s largest, booked their biggest annual drop on record amid rising foreign capital outflows. The reserves fell $512.66 billion in 2015 to $3.33 trillion, central bank data show.

The yen scaled back from its initial highs after China suspended its stock market circuit breaker mechanism, which is seen as a move to shore up investor confidence.

“In the short-term, it’s unsettling because there’s no defense against further losses, but in the medium- to long-term, they will make buyers more comfortable,” said Greg Anderson, global head of FX strategy at BMO Capital Markets in New York.

The yen was last up 0.4 percent at 118.00 yen per dollar and up 1.2 percent against the Aussie at 82.80 yen.

The euro rebounded from a near nine-month low against the yen. It was last up 0.2 percent at 127.96 yen and up 0.6 percent versus the greenback at $1.0844.

The single currency rose in the wake of minutes from the Federal Reserve’s December meeting which showed some policymakers were worried inflation may stay at dangerously low levels, even though they raised interest rates.