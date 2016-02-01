FOREX-Yen steadies as post-BOJ risk rally stalls on China weakness

* Yen steadies after one-day fall vs USD in over a year

By Jemima Kelly

LONDON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The yen steadied on Monday after its biggest one-day fall in over a year, as a rally in riskier assets prompted by the Bank of Japan’s shift to sub-zero interest rates stalled after yet more weak Chinese data.

The Japanese currency tumbled 2 percent against the dollar after the BOJ’s shock move on Friday, the final trading day of a jittery January in which the yen, a traditional safe-haven, had risen to levels not seen in over a year.

But after a survey of Chinese manufacturers showed factory activity in the world’s second-largest economy contracted for an 11th straight month in January, the yen’s fall abated and it traded flat at 121.15 against the dollar.

With the weak data also driving oil prices back down, commodity-linked currencies suffered. Oil-rich Canada’s dollar fell half a percent against its U.S. counterpart and fellow oil exporter Norway’s currency slipped 0.3 percent versus the euro.

But Societe Generale currency analyst Alvin Tan, in London, said it was too soon to write off investors’ newly refound appetite for risk. He said data would be key this week, in particular purchasing managers’ index (PMI) surveys and U.S. labour market data on Friday.

“The market wants validation ... that an improvement in risk sentiment makes sense in order to carry on with this risk rally,” he said.

Australia’s and New Zealand’s dollars, which are used as proxies by investors for plays on China, also fell back.

Some analysts believed the BOJ’s surprise easing was partly aimed at forestalling the yen’s appreciation.

“BOJ Governor (Haruhiko) Kuroda added that the central bank is ready to lower rates further if needed,” wrote Naohiko Baba, chief Japan economist at Goldman Sachs in Tokyo.

“This was likely aimed to keep retaining the currency market’s attention and prevent the yen from rising.”

The market will no doubt be keeping a close eye on the BOJ’s next move, but strategists said the central bank may have exhausted one of its main weapons -- the element of surprise.

“The BOJ can lower interest rates further into negative territory, but the impact could be limited,” said Koji Fukaya, president of FPG Securities in Tokyo. “The ECB did deepen negative deposit rates in December but this was considered a disappointment.”

The BOJ’s move to adopt negative rates only cemented expectations the European Central Bank would ease further, sending German two-year yields to a fresh trough of nearly 50 basis points below zero and weighing on the euro.

But the single currency, which has tended recently to perform well when risk appetite is subdued, rose 0.2 percent on Monday to $1.0854. (Additional reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro in Tokyo and Ian Chua in Sydney; Editing by Catherine Evans)