FOREX-Yen firmer as weak oil curbs risk sentiment, Aussie sags

* Yen edges up, but still struggling to regain traction

* Aussie retreats with other commodity currencies

* Drop in oil prices keeps risk appetite in check (Updates after start of European trade)

By Patrick Graham

LONDON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - The yen rose on Tuesday as a fall in oil prices and Asian stock markets sent investors in search of traditional safe havens for capital, while the Australian dollar slipped after its central bank held rates steady but left the door open to further easing.

The Aussie, Canadian and New Zealand dollars, all highly geared into commodity price movement, extended losses to be down more than half a percent each on the day.

Sterling, a big riser on the back of bullish economic data on Monday, gave back some of the gains which took it to its highest for more than two weeks against the dollar overnight.

The glum tone on the outlook for growth and global financial risks has seeped back into markets after a brief boost from the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) surprise interest rate cut last week.

“We’re seeing a slightly firmer tone on the yen this morning, as risk appetite once again looks weak,” Western Union currency hedging manager, Tobias Davis, said.

“Oil is a little softer and the Aussie is under pressure after some dovish comments from the Reserve Bank, despite them holding rates at 2 percent.”

The dollar fell 0.3 percent to 120.63 yen, backing away from a one-month high of 121.70 yen set on Friday in the wake of BoJ’s easing rates into negative territory.

Oil prices fell as worries about top energy consumer China and rising oil supply weighed on markets.

Still, market participants said the dollar was likely to find support at levels near 120 yen in the near term.

A trader at a Japanese bank in Singapore said the BoJ’s adoption of negative interest rates could make it more costly for speculators to hold on to long positions in the yen, which has been regarded as a safe haven currency.

That should help lend support to the dollar, he said.

“I think there is no doubt that it has become harder to try for the downside in the dollar against the yen,” the trader said.

The euro rose 0.2 percent to $1.0910 within the $1.0711-$1.0985 range it has held since the start of the year.

Along with U.S. jobs data on Friday, the Bank of England’s quarterly inflation report is this week’s main set-piece and Britain’s PMI survey of construction sector sentiment will be watched on Tuesday.

A number of banks have pointed to the potential for a bounce in the pound given extremely negative positioning which tempts the many players who have sold the currency since the start of December to cash in their gains.

“The market expects a dovish message (from the inflation report) and is positioned short, giving rise to risk for a squeeze on a more hawkish than expected outcome,” Citi analysts said in a morning note.

Sterling was half a percent lower at $1.4360 and 0.7 percent down against the euro at 75.98 pence. (Editing by Louise Ireland)