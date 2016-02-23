FOREX-Yen up as rally in risky assets wanes, pound eyes BoE testimony

* Yen hits near 3-year high vs euro, at 11-day peak vs dollar

* China fixes softer mid-point for yuan, weighs on sentiment

* Sterling weak at $1.41, awaits BoE testimony

By Anirban Nag

LONDON, Feb 23 (Reuters) - The yen gained broadly on Tuesday as a recent rally in risky assets and crude oil fizzled out and revived demand for the safe-haven currency.

Sentiment for riskier assets was also hurt by China’s decision to set a softer mid-point for the yuan, although most traders expect it to remain steady before a meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bankers in Shanghai later this week.

The dollar was down 0.8 percent at 112 yen, surrendering Monday’s gains made on a bounce in stocks and commodities, and hitting an 11-day trough of 111.97. The euro touched 123.525 yen, its lowest since April 2013.

“With oil losing ground and China setting a weaker fixing risk sentiment has been hit. That is taking the yen higher,” said Yujiro Goto, currency strategist at Nomura. “Also, people are not expecting any intervention by the Japanese before the G20 meeting.”

A senior U.S. Treasury official told reporters on Monday that the meeting in Shanghai would reiterate the importance of commitment to avoiding forex rate misalignments.

In reiteration of existing G20 commitments, the Treasury official said members will also be asked again to refrain from manipulating exchange rates for competitive purposes.

In Europe, the focus was also on battered sterling. The pound was down 0.3 percent at $1.4105, having slid to $1.4057 -- a low not seen since March 2009 -- on Monday. It fell nearly 2 percent on Monday, posting its biggest one-day drop in almost six years.

Selling accelerated after London Mayor Boris Johnson announced his support for Britain to leave the EU. Britons will go to the polls on June 23 to decide whether to remain in the EU and sterling is expected to volatile until the vote.

Attention will be Bank of England policymakers’ testimony to lawmakers later in the day. Any comments about sterling’s recent weakness and its impact on inflation will be watched, traders said.

“Many may say that the rapid sterling weakness could eventually boost inflation, bringing forward rate hike expectations,” Morgan Stanley said in a note. “With oil prices much lower today, we think sterling hasn’t weakened enough yet to boost inflation expectations significantly.” (Reporting by Anirban Nag; editing by Dominic Evans)