FOREX-Dollar dips against yen, kiwi surges

* Dollar/yen dips as focus turns to Jackson Hole

* Euro zone PMIs awaited for immediate cues

* RBNZ Wheeler: don't see need for rapid succession of rate cuts

By Jemima Kelly

LONDON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - A broadly weaker dollar briefly dipped back below 100 yen on Tuesday, as investors shifted their focus away from hawkish remarks on U.S. interest rates by Federal Reserve officials and towards a speech on Friday from the Fed's chair at Jackson Hole.

The greenback was given a boost over the weekend when Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer said the Fed was getting close to its job and inflation targets, prompting speculation that a rate hike could come as soon as September.

But after almost reaching 101 yen in early trade on Monday , the dollar was back down 0.2 percent on the day at 100.11 against the safe-haven Japanese currency by 0700 GMT on Tuesday after a pullback in Tokyo stocks, having briefly dipped to 99.98 yen earlier in the trading session.

Against a basket of major currencies, the greenback was also down 0.2 percent at 94.342.

"There's still a huge amount of skepticism as to whether the Fed really can hike, irrespective of the hawkish remarks we've heard from Fed bankers," said Rabobank currency strategist Jane Foley, from London.

"What we do need at this juncture is just some direction, and we are likely to get that in the form of Jackson Hole."

Fed Chair Janet Yellen will speak at the annual meeting of world central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, at the end of the week.

Investors are waiting to see whether she will echo the hawkish views expressed by Fischer and New York Fed President William Dudley, or take a more subdued stance in line with the July Fed policy meeting minutes, which suggested the central bank was not in a hurry to raise rates.

The biggest mover among developed-world currencies on Tuesday was the New Zealand dollar, which rose 1 percent to $0.7339 after Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Graeme Wheeler said he did not see the need for a rapid succession of interest rate cuts.

The RBNZ in early August cut interest rates by 25 basis points to a record low of 2.0 percent and said further policy easing may be needed. The kiwi nevertheless rose to a 15-month high of $0.7351 mid-month.

"The kiwi has digested profit taking and risen, but whether it can maintain its medium-term uptrend will depend on how the dollar fares after Yellen's appearance at Jackson Hole," said Junichi Ishikawa, forex analyst at IG Securities in Tokyo.

"From a technical viewpoint, the kiwi could head into a correction phase without more supportive factors."

The euro edged up 0.2 percent to $1.1343, close to last week's two-month high of $1.1366. Traders were focused on flash euro zone purchasing managers' index (PMI) surveys due at 0800 GMT, though some analysts said the data would be unlikely to significantly shift expectations for European Central Bank easing and would therefore probably not move the euro much.

(Additional reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro in Tokyo)