9 months ago
FOREX-Dollar dips from 13-1/2 year peak before Yellen testimony
PicturesReuters TV
#Market News
November 17, 2016 / 3:10 PM / 9 months ago

FOREX-Dollar dips from 13-1/2 year peak before Yellen testimony

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Dollar index pulls back after hitting highest since April
2003
    * Fed's Yellen says rate rise likely 'relatively soon'
    * Traders speculate Fed chief could talk currency down later
    * Yen retreats after BOJ's operation to curb bond yields

 (Updates market action, changes dateline, previous LONDON)
    By Richard Leong
    NEW YORK, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The dollar slipped against a
basket of currencies on Thursday, receding from a 13-1/2 year
peak as traders digested prepared remarks from Federal Reserve
Chair Janet Yellen and awaited additional comment in her
testimony before lawmakers.
    Traders were speculating whether Yellen would raise caution
about the dollar's spike and a surge in U.S. bond yields after
Donald Trump's surprise U.S. presidential win unleashed
inflation bets based on tax cuts and federal spending he
promised during his campaign.
    Before her testimony at 10 a.m. (1500 GMT), the Fed released
her prepared speech where she gave a measured view that showed
no sign she saw an acceleration in inflation and interest rates
next year, even as she pointed to the likelihood of a rise in
rates "relatively soon." 
    "The dollar is mostly softer against the majors, but trading
in very narrow ranges," Marc Chandler, global head of currency
strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman, wrote in a research note.
The greenback's rally "decided to pause, perhaps to wait for
additional developments, such as Fed Chief's Yellen's testimony
before the Joint Economic Committee of Congress."
    The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six
major currencies, was down 0.1 percent at 100.30 after hitting a
13-1/2 year high at 100.57 on Wednesday. 
    The dollar pared initial losses following upbeat U.S. data
on housing starts which rose to a nine-year high in October and
on jobless claims that fell to a 43-year low last week.
  
    A renewed selloff in U.S. Treasuries due to the encouraging
data also stemmed the dollar's decline. 
    The benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was up 2 basis points
at 2.24 percent, 6 basis points below the 10-month peak set last
Friday. 
    The euro was up 0.1 percent at $1.0695, above the 11-1/2
month low of $1.0663 set on Wednesday. 
    The yen took a knock overnight when the Bank of Japan
conducted its first special operation to curb rising yields on
Japanese government bonds. The offer was priced to attract no
bids, but knocked government bond yields further back into
negative territory, pushing the dollar to a session high 109.63
yen.
========================================================
    Currency bid prices at 9:49AM (1449 GMT)
 Description      Last           U.S. Close  Pct Change
                                  Previous   
                                  Session    
 Euro/Dollar      $1.0689        $1.0685     +0.04%
 Dollar/Yen       109.3600       109.0600    +0.28%
 Euro/Yen         116.89         116.59      +0.26%
 Dollar/Swiss     1.0031         1.0017      +0.14%
 Sterling/Dollar  1.2440         1.2441      -0.01%
 Dollar/Canadian  1.3421         1.3442      -0.16%
 Australian/Doll  0.7467         0.7476      -0.12%
 ar                                          
 Euro/Swiss       1.0722         1.0712      +0.09%
 Euro/Sterling    0.8590         0.8590      +0.00%
 NZ               0.7078         0.7065      +0.18%
 Dollar/Dollar                               
 Dollar/Norway    8.4906         8.4759      +0.17%
 Euro/Norway      9.0756         9.0600      +0.17%
 Dollar/Sweden    9.2091         9.1976      +0.15%
 Euro/Sweden      9.8451         9.8299      +0.15%
    

 (Additional reporting by Patrick Graham in London; Editing by
Larry King and Meredith Mazzilli)

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.