* Dollar index on course for small weekly loss
* Weakened by halt in rise in Treasury yields since
Wednesday
* Trump news conference adds to political concerns
* Graphic: World FX rates in 2016 tmsnrt.rs/2egbfVh
By Patrick Graham
LONDON, Feb 17 The dollar was stuck near a
one-week low against a basket of currencies on Friday after
upbeat economic data failed to lift Treasury yields, with
concerns about policy under president Donald Trump quelling
hopes of a new rally in the currency.
U.S. government bond yields, rising steadily over the past
10 days, hit a wall on Wednesday and barring a broader revival
in U.S. time, the dollar index was on course for its sixth
weekly loss in the past eight.
It traded less than 0.2 percent higher on the day in morning
trade in Europe at 100.64, having hit an eight-day low of
100.410 overnight.
Indicators released on Thursday shed more positive light on
the U.S. economy, with the Philadelphia manufacturing index
jumping to a 33-year high.
That followed robust inflation and retail sales data and a
boost from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen who spoke on
Tuesday in support of a near-term rise in interest rates.
Yet the political noise surrounding the Trump White House
seems to have left some investors less confident about - or at
least less focused on - the broad reflation trade that drove the
dollar higher in November and early December.
"The recent dollar rebound has lost some momentum after
running into technical resistance," said Lee Hardman, a currency
economist with MUFG in London.
"... The dollar is already deeply overvalued against the
other major currencies. As a result we believe that the scope
for further U.S. dollar upside is more limited now even as U.S.
economic fundamentals are encouraging."
A combative presidential news conference on Thursday
followed the resignation of National Security Adviser Michael
Flynn earlier this week and had investors and analysts wondering
how effective the Trump administration will be in pushing
through his legislative agenda.
The greenback was 0.1 percent weaker on the day at 113.140
yen after losing 0.8 percent overnight. It had briefly
risen to a two-week peak of 114.955 on Wednesday.
The euro was a quarter of a percent weaker at $1.0644
after climbing 0.7 percent the previous day. It was on track to
eke out a 0.2 percent gain against the dollar this week, having
been hit the previous week by perceived political risks in the
euro zone.
"The dollar did rally in spurts this week but the surge
lacked strong conviction. For example dollar/yen failed to take
out the 115.00 threshold," said Junichi Ishikawa, senior forex
strategist at IG Securities in Tokyo.
"This shows that the market is still trying to work out the
implication of President Trump's policies, of which his approach
to trade may not be supportive for the dollar."
(Additional reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro in TOKYO; editing by
John Stonestreet)