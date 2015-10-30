Dollar slips vs yen after BOJ stands pat on monetary policy

TOKYO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - The dollar slipped against the yen on Friday after the Bank of Japan announced that it would keep monetary policy steady.

The greenback was down 0.3 percent at 120.72 yen, dipping to as low 120.29, as those who had speculated that the BOJ would ease policy pared their bets.

The BOJ will likely stick to the view that a tight job market will lift wages and consumption enough to accelerate inflation towards its 2 percent target. The central bank’s decision to stand pat on policy was made by a 8-1 vote. (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Kim Coghill)