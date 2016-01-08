FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 8, 2016 / 1:43 AM / 2 years ago

Yen sags, Aussie jumps after PBOC sets higher yuan guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 8 (Reuters) - The yen reversed course and sagged against the dollar while the Australian dollar jumped on Friday after the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) set a higher yuan guidance rate for the first time in nine days, helping to restore some appetite for risk.

The dollar was up 0.5 percent at 118.275 yen, pulling away from a 4-1/2-month low of 117.33 struck overnight. The Australian dollar, often used as a proxy for China-related trades, was last up 0.6 percent at $0.7054.

The PBOC had been guiding the yuan sharply lower since the start of the year, rattling risk markets and stoking worries about the actual state of the Chinese economy. The side effects of a weaker yuan, such as capital flight from China, were also a concern. (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

