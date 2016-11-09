Dollar volatile amid anxiety over tight U.S. presidential elections

SINGAPORE, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The dollar was volatile against its peers such as the safe-haven yen on Wednesday's Asian trading session, as anxiety gripped financial markets as they waited on the outcome of one of the most contentious U.S. presidential elections in history.

For more coverage of the foreign exchange market, click

For more news on global market movements as U.S. election results roll in, click STORY LINKS/GRAPHICS U.S. Election highlights; stories, results 2016 cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=us-2016 Live Coverage here FACTBOX-Clinton's policies on economy, Islamic State, other issues FACTBOX-Trump's policies on immigration, economy, other issues