10 months ago
#Market News
November 9, 2016 / 2:07 AM / 10 months ago

Dollar volatile amid anxiety over tight U.S. presidential elections

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The dollar was volatile against its peers such as the safe-haven yen on Wednesday's Asian trading session, as anxiety gripped financial markets as they waited on the outcome of one of the most contentious U.S. presidential elections in history.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
