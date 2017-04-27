FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 months ago
Canadian dollar, Mexican peso gain on news Trump won't immediately terminate NAFTA
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
WORLD
Police say Barcelona van attacker may still be alive and on the run
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
U.S.
A Virginia school enters the battle over Confederate symbols
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 27, 2017 / 3:00 AM / 4 months ago

Canadian dollar, Mexican peso gain on news Trump won't immediately terminate NAFTA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 27 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar and Mexican peso gained on Thursday, bouncing from falls earlier, after news that U.S. President Trump has agreed not to terminate the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) at this time.

The Canadian dollar rose about 0.4 percent to C$1.3569 per dollar after declining to a 14-month low of C$1.3648 on reports earlier that the United States was considering pulling out from NAFTA.

The Mexican currency gained 0.8 percent to 19.02 pesos per dollar after dropping overnight to a one-month low of 19.29.

Reporting by the Tokyo markets team; Editing by Kim Coghill

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.