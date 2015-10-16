FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FOREX-Dollar adds gains after U.S. industrial output data
October 16, 2015 / 1:46 PM / 2 years ago

FOREX-Dollar adds gains after U.S. industrial output data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 16 (Reuters) - The dollar briefly added modest gains against a basket of currencies on Friday as domestic factory production declined for a second month in September but was not as weak in August as initially reported.

Industrial output slipped 0.2 percent, matching the median forecast among analysts polled by Reuters. The August reading was revised up to 0.1 percent dip from a previously reported 0.4 percent decline, the Federal Reserve said.

The dollar index was last up 0.07 percent at 94.451, retreating from a 0.30 percent gain shortly after the release of the latest industrial output data. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

