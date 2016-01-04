FOREX-Dollar index trims gain after ISM U.S. factory data

NEW YORK, Jan 4 (Reuters) - The dollar pared earlier gains against a basket of currencies on Monday as a private gauge on U.S. manufacturing activity unexpectedly fell in December to its weakest level since June 2009, stoking worries about slowing domestic economic growth.

The Institute for Supply Management said its index of national factory activity fell to 48.2 from 48.6 in November. It fell short of the median forecast of 49 among economists polled by Reuters.

A reading below 50 signals contraction in domestic manufacturing activity.

The dollar index which measures the greenback against a group of six currencies was last up 0.1 percent at 98.766.