FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FOREX-Dollar index trims gain after ISM U.S. factory data
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Trump poised to rescind Dreamer program
Politics
Trump poised to rescind Dreamer program
Intrigue in Harare
Reuters Investigates
Intrigue in Harare
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 4, 2016 / 3:16 PM / 2 years ago

FOREX-Dollar index trims gain after ISM U.S. factory data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 4 (Reuters) - The dollar pared earlier gains against a basket of currencies on Monday as a private gauge on U.S. manufacturing activity unexpectedly fell in December to its weakest level since June 2009, stoking worries about slowing domestic economic growth.

The Institute for Supply Management said its index of national factory activity fell to 48.2 from 48.6 in November. It fell short of the median forecast of 49 among economists polled by Reuters.

A reading below 50 signals contraction in domestic manufacturing activity.

The dollar index which measures the greenback against a group of six currencies was last up 0.1 percent at 98.766.

Reporting by Richard Leong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.