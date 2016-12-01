FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
December 1, 2016 / 3:15 PM / 9 months ago

CORRECTED-FOREX-Dollar index pares losses after ISM U.S. manufacturing data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects in headline, lead to say manufacturing, not services data)

NEW YORK, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The dollar trimmed losses on Thursday against a group of currencies as a private-sector report showed the manufacturing sector grew faster-than-forecast in November, supporting the view the U.S. economy is expanding at a solid clip in the fourth quarter.

The dollar index, which measures the value of the greenback versus the euro, yen and four other currencies, was down 0.16 percent at 101.34, which was above its session low of 101.06. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

