NEW YORK, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The dollar held its earlier gains against a basket of currencies on Thursday as data showed weekly first-time filings for U.S. unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell to near a 43-year low, supporting the view of further improvement in the jobs market.

The dollar index was up 0.34 percent at 96.451 after touching its highest level since Aug. 9 shortly after the release of the latest jobless claims data. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)