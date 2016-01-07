FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FOREX-Dollar index holds losses after U.S. claims data
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 7, 2016 / 1:51 PM / 2 years ago

FOREX-Dollar index holds losses after U.S. claims data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 7 (Reuters) - The dollar held earlier losses against a basket of currencies on Thursday after first-time filings for U.S. jobless benefits last week fell from a five-month high though it was within market expectations.

The Labor Department said jobless claims totaled 277,000 last week, lower than the previous week’s 287,000. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a figure of 275,000.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback’s value versus the euro, yen and four other currencies, was down 0.5 percent at 98.686.

The dollar fell against most major currencies on Thursday on steep losses across global stock markets stemming from worries about a slowing Chinese economy.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.