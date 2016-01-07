FOREX-Dollar index holds losses after U.S. claims data

NEW YORK, Jan 7 (Reuters) - The dollar held earlier losses against a basket of currencies on Thursday after first-time filings for U.S. jobless benefits last week fell from a five-month high though it was within market expectations.

The Labor Department said jobless claims totaled 277,000 last week, lower than the previous week’s 287,000. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a figure of 275,000.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback’s value versus the euro, yen and four other currencies, was down 0.5 percent at 98.686.

The dollar fell against most major currencies on Thursday on steep losses across global stock markets stemming from worries about a slowing Chinese economy.