FOREX-Dollar falls vs euro, gains vs yen after jobless data
November 5, 2015 / 2:21 PM / 2 years ago

FOREX-Dollar falls vs euro, gains vs yen after jobless data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 5 (Reuters) - The dollar fell briefly to a session low against the euro on Thursday after data showed U.S. jobless claims posted their biggest weekly rise in eight months, reviving doubts about the U.S. labor market.

The greenback fell to a session low of $1.0896 vs the euro after the claims data.

The dollar pared gains against the Japanese yen, last up 0.1 percent at 121.66 yen.

The pullback in the dollar was limited by a surprise 1.6 percent increase in U.S. productivity in the third quarter. Manufacturing productivity increased at its fastest pace in four years, led by the durable goods sector, the U.S. Labor Department reported. (Reporting by Dion Rabouin; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

