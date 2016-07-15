FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FOREX-Turkish lira sinks as prime minister says coup attempt underway
#Market News
July 15, 2016 / 8:40 PM / a year ago

FOREX-Turkish lira sinks as prime minister says coup attempt underway

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds quotes)

NEW YORK, July 15 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira fell to a three-week low versus the U.S. dollar in late U.S. trading on Friday as Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said a group within Turkey's military has attempted to overthrow the government and security forces have been called in to "do what is necessary".

Reports of the coup attempt also stoked safehaven bids for U.S. Treasury bonds, paring their earlier losses.

The Turkey lira was last down 5.0 percent at 3.0300 lira per dollar.

"Have you seen the latest headlines on Turkey? That probably has something to do with it. This dollar surge is very much headline-driven," said Vassili Serebriakov, currency strategist at Credit Agricole in New York. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss, Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
