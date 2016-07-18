FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkish lira rises 3 pct vs dollar, extends bounce after coup fails
July 18, 2016 / 6:30 AM / a year ago

Turkish lira rises 3 pct vs dollar, extends bounce after coup fails

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 18 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira rose 3 percent against the dollar on Monday, extending a bounce after Turkish authorities thwarted a coup attempt over the weekend and calmed investor concerns about geopolitical risks.

The lira was trading at 2.9274 against the dollar, up roughly 3 percent on the day. It has recovered some of the losses suffered on Friday when it slid nearly 5 percent as news of the coup attempt spooked investors. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

