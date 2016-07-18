Turkish lira rises 3 pct vs dollar, extends bounce after coup fails

SINGAPORE, July 18 (Reuters) - The Turkish lira rose 3 percent against the dollar on Monday, extending a bounce after Turkish authorities thwarted a coup attempt over the weekend and calmed investor concerns about geopolitical risks.

The lira was trading at 2.9274 against the dollar, up roughly 3 percent on the day. It has recovered some of the losses suffered on Friday when it slid nearly 5 percent as news of the coup attempt spooked investors. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)