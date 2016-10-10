Mexican peso extends gains as U.S. presidential debate progresses

SINGAPORE, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The Mexican peso rose around 2 percent at one point on Monday when the market widened the odds of a victory by Republican nominee Donald Trump in his U.S. presidential bid as the second debate with Democrat Hillary Clinton got under way.

The Mexican peso touched a high of 18.9100 versus the dollar at one point, its highest level in nearly a month. It later pared some gains and last stood at 18.9930, up around 1.6 percent on the day. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Paul Tait)