TOKYO, June 24 (Reuters) - The dollar erased earlier gains against the dollar while the euro turned negative on Friday after Newcastle, seen as a safe "remain" district, reported only a marginal win for Britain to stay in the European Union.

The dollar fell to as low as 105.55 yen, down more than 0.5 percent from late U.S. levels and down more than a full point from the day's high of 106.875. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Lincoln Feast)