FOREX-Dollar hits session low vs yen after U.S. homes sales miss

NEW YORK, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The dollar fell to global session lows versus the yen on Monday as a steeper-than-forecast drop in domestic new-home sales stirred doubts about the U.S. economic recovery ahead of a two-day policy meeting of the Federal Reserve.

The Commerce Department said sales of new homes tumbled 11.5 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 468,000 units, the lowest level since November 2014. August’s sales pace was revised down to 529,000 units from a previously reported 552,000 units.

Analysts polled by Reuters had projected a modest 0.4 percent decline to a 550,000 annualized unit rate.

The greenback hit a session low of 120.62 yen shortly after the new home sales data. It was last down 0.6 percent at 120.72 yen after hitting an eight-week high earlier Monday.