FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FOREX-Dollar adds losses as oil prices turn lower
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 8, 2016 / 2:52 PM / a year ago

FOREX-Dollar adds losses as oil prices turn lower

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, March 8 (Reuters) - The dollar on Tuesday extended its decline versus the safe-haven yen and Swiss franc as oil prices slipped into negative territory, reversing some of their recent gains linked to hopes of reduced output from major producers.

Weaker base metal prices, which had rallied to multi-month peaks in recent days, exerted selling pressure on stocks and other risky investments in the wake of dismal Chinese trade data that revived investor fears about slowing global economic growth.

The greenback was last down 0.6 percent at 112.70 yen and 0.3 percent lower at 99.27 franc.

In London, benchmark Brent crude futures were down 1.6 percent at $40.16 a barrel after reaching a three-month high at $41.48 earlier Tuesday.

Copper retreated further from last week’s four-month highs, last down 1.7 percent at $4,917 a tonne.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.