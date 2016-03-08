FOREX-Dollar adds losses as oil prices turn lower

NEW YORK, March 8 (Reuters) - The dollar on Tuesday extended its decline versus the safe-haven yen and Swiss franc as oil prices slipped into negative territory, reversing some of their recent gains linked to hopes of reduced output from major producers.

Weaker base metal prices, which had rallied to multi-month peaks in recent days, exerted selling pressure on stocks and other risky investments in the wake of dismal Chinese trade data that revived investor fears about slowing global economic growth.

The greenback was last down 0.6 percent at 112.70 yen and 0.3 percent lower at 99.27 franc.

In London, benchmark Brent crude futures were down 1.6 percent at $40.16 a barrel after reaching a three-month high at $41.48 earlier Tuesday.

Copper retreated further from last week’s four-month highs, last down 1.7 percent at $4,917 a tonne.