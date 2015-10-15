FOREX-Dollar pares gains after Oct Philly Fed manufacturing data

NEW YORK, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The dollar reduced its earlier gains versus a basket of currencies on Thursday as data from the Philadelphia Federal Reserve showed further contraction in business activities in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic region in October.

The regional Fed report curbed earlier bets stemming from a stronger-than-forecast rise in core consumer prices in September which revived some expectations the Federal Reserve might raise interest rates later this year.

The dollar index was last up 0.5 percent at 94.437, holding above a seven-week low set earlier Thursday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)