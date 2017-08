NEW YORK, Feb 16 (Reuters) - The dollar reduced its losses versus a basket of currencies on Thursday following a batch of upbeat U.S. economic data led by Philadelphia Federal Reserve's gauge on regional business activity that jumped to a 33-year high.

The dollar index that measures the greenback against a group of six currencies was last down 0.5 percent at 100.68, which was above its session low of 100.57. (Reporting by Richard Leong)