BRIEF-Teck Resources reports Q4 pofit attributable to shareholders of $1.21/share
* Record q4 adjusted profit attributable to shareholders of $930 million, or $1.61 per share
NEW YORK Feb 14 The dollar on Tuesday reduced its earlier decline against a basket of currencies as data that showed a stronger-than-forecast rise in U.S. producer prices in January supported the view of a pickup in domestic inflation.
The dollar index which measures the greenback's value versus six major currencies was last down 0.1 percent at 100.86. It reached a session low of 100.70 earlier Tuesday.
(Reporting by Richard Leong)
LONDON, Feb 15 European shares rose in early trade on Wednesday as French lender Credit Agricole led banking stocks higher and earnings provided a boost.
ABIDJAN, Feb 15 Workers at Canadian Natural Resources' (CNR) Baobab and Espoir oil and gas fields in Ivory Coast on Wednesday ended a strike over employment conditions launched last week, the head of their union said.