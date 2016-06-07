FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FOREX-Dollar index ticks up after U.S. productivity data
June 7, 2016 / 12:45 PM / a year ago

FOREX-Dollar index ticks up after U.S. productivity data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 7 (Reuters) - The dollar added gains briefly against a basket of currencies on Tuesday as revised figures on U.S. productivity and labor costs in the first quarter supported a view that the slack in the jobs market is diminishing at a gradual pace.

The measure of the greenback versus the euro, yen, sterling and three other currencies was up as much as 0.9 percent shortly after the revised data. It was last at 93.907, little changed from late Monday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
