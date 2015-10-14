FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FOREX-Dollar adds losses after weak U.S. retail, PPI data
October 14, 2015 / 12:46 PM / 2 years ago

FOREX-Dollar adds losses after weak U.S. retail, PPI data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The dollar fell to fresh 3-1/2 week lows versus a group of currencies on Wednesday as weaker-than-expected on domestic retail sales and producer prices further reduced expectations the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates later this year.

The dollar index was last down 0.55 percent at 94.248 as the greenback fell to session lows against the euro and yen.

The government said producer prices for final demand fell 0.5 percent in September after being unchanged in August. Analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a less severe 0.2 percent fall.

Meanwhile, it said retail sales inched up 0.1 percent last month as it downgraded August’s figure to unchanged from an earlier 0.2 percent rise. Analysts polled by Reuters had projected a 0.2 percent gain for September.

Reporting by Richard Leong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
