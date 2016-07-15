FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
FOREX-Dollar rises after U.S. retail sales data jump
#Market News
July 15, 2016 / 12:45 PM / a year ago

FOREX-Dollar rises after U.S. retail sales data jump

Dion Rabouin

1 Min Read

July 15 (Reuters) - The dollar rose broadly on Friday after the release of U.S. retail sales data that was much stronger than expected.

Data showed retail sales rose 0.6 percent in June, strongly outpacing the 0.1 percent rise expected by economists polled by Reuters.

The dollar extended gains against the Japanese yen after the data, rising to 106. 11 yen immediately after the release.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six major currencies, jumped into positive territory after the release of the data. (Reporting by Dion Rabouin)

