NEW YORK, Oct 14 (Reuters) - The dollar held its earlier gains versus a basket of currencies on Friday as data on U.S. retail sales and producer prices in September came within analysts expectations, supporting the view of a modest U.S. economic expansion.

The dollar index was last up 0.3 percent at 97.845, putting it on track for a weekly gain of 1.2 percent. (Reporting by Richard Leong)