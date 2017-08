SINGAPORE, June 14 (Reuters) - Sterling extended its losses against the yen on Tuesday, falling by 1 percent at one point, on fears that Britain may vote to leave the European Union in a referendum less than 10 days away.

Sterling last stood at 150.12 yen, down about 1 percent on the day, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Against the dollar, the pound was down 0.6 percent at $1.4183. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Kim Coghill)