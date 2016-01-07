FOREX-Euro jumps vs dollar on Wall Street selloff

NEW YORK, Jan 7 (Reuters) - The euro jumped against the dollar on Thursday as growing losses on Wall Street led investors, who had held euro-funded positions in which the low-yielding currency is borrowed and sold in favor in higher-yielding ones, to buy back the euro.

Major U.S. stock indexes fell more than 2 percent on worries about the Chinese economy and falling oil prices.

The euro was up more than 1 percent against the greenback at $1.0896 ; it hit a one-month low of $1.0709 two days ago.

The single currency was up 0.4 percent at 128.14 yen, rebounding from 126.75 yen, which was the lowest level since mid-April set earlier on Thursday. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)