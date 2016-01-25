Bank of England survey shows daily average FX turnover down 21 pct yr/yr

LONDON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Daily foreign exchange volumes fell 21 percent in October 2015 compared with a year earlier, to $2.15 trillion -- the lowest turnover since October 2012, a semi-annual survey by the Bank of England showed on Monday.

Volumes were also down 13 percent in the six months to October 2015. While spot turnover fell 24 percent in the six months to October, to $737 billion per day, it was down 34 percent on the year.

The survey also showed that turnover in euro/dollar -- the most liquid currency pair -- fell 17 percent in the six months to October 2015 even as volumes in the Australian dollar and the Chinese yuan picked up.

Beijing shocked global markets in August last year by devaluing the yuan, leading to a surge in trading in the currency and in the Australian dollar, which is often used as a more liquid proxy for investments in China.

Turnover in the Australian dollar rose 8 percent while in the Chinese yuan it was up 3 percent. The yuan/U.S. dollar pair was the eighth most traded currency pair, the BoE survey showed. (Reporting by Anirban Nag, editing by Nigel Stephenson)