Long-dated JGBs follow Treasuries higher, yield curve flattens
TOKYO, June 21 Longer-dated Japanese government bond prices gained on Wednesday, tracking overnight gains in U.S. Treasuries, causing the yield curve to flatten.
NEW YORK, June 16 The dollar index clung to its earlier losses on Friday after the University of Michigan said its barometer on U.S. consumer sentiment unexpectedly fell in early June, raising some concerns about consumer spending in the coming months.
At 10:15 a.m. (1415 GMT), the index which gauges the greenback against a basket of six currencies was last down 0.22 percent at 97.219. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Western Digital says Toshiba continues to ignore both SanDisk's consent rights and the dual-track legal process currently underway