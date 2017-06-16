NEW YORK, June 16 The dollar index clung to its earlier losses on Friday after the University of Michigan said its barometer on U.S. consumer sentiment unexpectedly fell in early June, raising some concerns about consumer spending in the coming months.

At 10:15 a.m. (1415 GMT), the index which gauges the greenback against a basket of six currencies was last down 0.22 percent at 97.219. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)