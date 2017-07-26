FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
July 26, 2017 / 2:51 PM / 35 minutes ago

N. America FX daily volume off 0.4 pct in April from yr ago -NY Fed

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 26 (Reuters) - Daily currency volume in North America contracted in April from a year earlier, as market volatility remained persistently low, given an improving global economy and sufficient central bank stimulus, according to a semi-annual survey by the New York Federal Reserve's Foreign Exchange Committee released on Wednesday.

Total daily volume was $889.5 billion, down 0.4 percent from a year ago. Spot FX transactions fell 6 percent during the month to $375.4 billion per day, the survey showed. (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

