Daily currency trading volumes bounce to $5.0 trillion in Feb -CLS
March 15, 2016 / 2:20 PM / a year ago

Daily currency trading volumes bounce to $5.0 trillion in Feb -CLS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 15 (Reuters) - Global currency trading volumes topped $5 trillion a day for the first time in eight months in February, helped by a volatile start to 2016 which has seen vigorous trading in a number of the biggest currency pairs.

Data from settlement company CLS - accounting for more than 90 percent of the world’s single biggest financial market - showed volumes rose 3.3 percent from $4.84 trillion in January.

That was also up on trade in the same month a year ago of $4.87 trillion a day, and was only the third month in which they have hit $5 trillion since record numbers seen at the start of last year thanks to a surge in Swiss franc trading. (Reporting by Patrick Graham; Editing by Jamie McGeever)

