#Market News
April 27, 2016 / 1:00 PM / a year ago

Daily currency trading volumes fall to $4.7 trillion in March -CLS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Global currency trading volumes fell back to well below $5 trillion a day in March as financial markets steadied after a volatile start to 2016, data from settlement company CLS showed on Wednesday.

Instructions to CLS account for more than 90 percent of the world’s single biggest financial market. They showed volumes fell to $4.69 trillion a day in March from $5.15 trillion in the same month last year.

The U.S.-based settlement bank also revised its numbers for February to $4.86 trillion a day from $5.0 trillion, while slightly increasing its estimate for January to $4.91 trillion a day.

The giant market in foreign exchange, a success story for banks over the past decade, has faded from peaks hit around the start of last year as lenders cut back on their own trading and the leverage they give fund clients to play with.

Volumes have been below $5 trillion a day for most of the past year. (Reporting by Patrick Graham; editing by John Stonestreet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
