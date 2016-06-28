FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
FX volumes on EBS platform topped $200 billion on "Brexit" Friday
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 28, 2016 / 4:25 PM / a year ago

FX volumes on EBS platform topped $200 billion on "Brexit" Friday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 28 (Reuters) - Currency trading platform EBS saw daily volumes at least double to top $200 billion on Friday in the frenzied market reaction to Britain’s shock decision to leave the European Union, a source close to the company told Reuters on Tuesday.

The source gave no further details. Volumes for the ICAP-owned platform, the main venue for banks and other institutions to trade the euro, yen and Swiss franc against the dollar, compare to a daily average of $90 billion over past 12 months.

Spot trading in currencies on platforms owned by EBS’s competitor Thomson Reuters trebled to $258 billion on Friday, said Thomson Reuters, amid sharp swings in the pound and other major pairs after the results of the UK referendum. (Reporting by Patrick Graham. Edited by Mike Dolan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.