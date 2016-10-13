FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Daily currency trading volumes jumped to $5 trillion in September-CLS
October 13, 2016 / 3:21 PM / 10 months ago

Daily currency trading volumes jumped to $5 trillion in September-CLS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Average daily trading in the global currency market jumped to $4.99 trillion in September, up almost 7 percent from the previous month, data from settlement system CLS showed on Thursday.

That was also higher than the $4.81 trillion daily average in the same month last year.

The average daily input volume of instructions submitted to CLS -- combining settlement and aggregation services -- climbed by 17.5 percent to 1,038,025, from 883,368 in August, the data showed. (Reporting by Jemima Kelly; Editing by Patrick Graham)

