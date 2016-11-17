FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
November 17, 2016 / 4:15 PM / 9 months ago

Treasuries, FX trading volumes surged on U.S. election night -ICAP

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Trading platforms run by London-based ICAP saw the second biggest volume of business in U.S. Treasuries on record and a doubling of currency volumes last Wednesday as markets reacted to Donald Trump winning the U.S. presidential election.

Volumes on EBS, the main platform for banks and other major institutions to trade the euro, yen and Swiss franc against the dollar, surged to nearly $240 billion compared with a daily average of about $90 billion over the past 12 months.

Electronic fixed-income trading platform Brokertec also saw $437 billion of sales in U.S. Treasuries, the company said, second only to the day of the crash in U.S. government bond markets in October 2014. (Reporting by Patrick Graham; Editing by Louise Ireland)

