4 months ago
CORRECTED-Daily FX volumes rise 6.7 percent in March, CLS says
#Market News
April 11, 2017 / 11:05 AM / 4 months ago

CORRECTED-Daily FX volumes rise 6.7 percent in March, CLS says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects line in fourth paragraph to clarify methodology)

LONDON, April 11 (Reuters) - Average daily traded volume in the global currency market rose nearly 7 percent in March from the previous month, data from settlement system CLS showed on Tuesday.

CLS, which settles the majority of trades in the foreign exchange market, said the average daily input volume of instructions submitted rose 6.7 percent to $1.6 trillion in March from $1.5 trillion in February.

This was also up from $1.46 trillion in the same month last year.

As of January, CLS decided to change its reporting methodology to align more closely with that of the Bank of International Settlements (BIS), trading platforms and central banks. (Reporting by Ritvik Carvalho; Editing by Jemima Kelly, Larry King)

